The Gambia alive in Washington DC

The Embassy of The Gambia in Washington DC on Saturday 4th May, 2024 participated in this year’s Passport DC event held at the University of the District of Columbia in Washington DC.

Passport DC is an annual event organised by the Government of the District of Columbia in Washington DC, exclusively designed for Embassies accredited to the United States of America. Fifty-seven (57) Embassies participated in this year’s event to showcase their inherent traditions, arts and culture, cuisines, and innovation amongst other considerations.

Speaking at the occasion, His Excellency Momodou Lamin Bah, the Ambassador of The Gambia to the United States of America, said the event accorded The Gambia Embassy the opportunity to promote and facilitate investment and trade as well as tourism and cultural exchange. Ambassador Bah added that the Embassy’s participation and showcasing of national cuisines – domoda (Peanut Soup), fonio, benachin, local drinks (Baobab and Wonjo), artifacts and flyers are meant to strengthen ties, and promote greater cooperation between The Gambia and the United States of America.

The Ambassador observed that the Embassy would further explore opportunities to promote educational and cultural exchanges between The Gambia and the US.

The Gambian culture was also showcased through live kora performance by a Gambian kora griot who resides in New York. This attracted a large gathering around The Gambia’s Stand. This important cultural exchange event was attended by thousands of Washingtonians and people from other states with a view to learning about the culture, and also have a taste of the cuisines of various countries that participated in the event.