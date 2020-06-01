Family, colleagues continue search for missing veteran journalist Jonkunda

- Advertisement -

Family of veteran Gambian journalist Junkunda Daffeh are getting disturbed as one month passes without any trace of their loved one.

Daffeh, a former journalist who worked for the AP news agency and other international news organizations, disappeared from home since beginning of May and has since not returned after persistent searches conducted by the family.

Kemo Conteh, a family member said one month has gone by since Daffeh went missing without trace or any information regarding his whereabouts.

He added that the matter is reported to the police but no progress has been made.

The family is seeking the support of the public on any information about him, to contact numbers 236 6475 or 373 0077 or 2484149.