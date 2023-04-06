Family seeks assistance to send son for overseas treatment

By Amadou Jadama

The family of Mafugi Saidy, a 9-year-old boy diagnosed with urinary incontinence is appealing for help to airlift him to India for treatment.

According to his medical report obtained from the Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital, Saidy is diagnosed with urinary incontinence. Urinary incontinence, also known as involuntary urination, is any uncontrolled leakage of urine. It is a common and distressing problem, which may have a large impact on quality of life. The CNS examination also revealed that there is a visible deformity of the spine with a powerful 5\5 in all of his four limbs. The doctors recommended for him to be taken for overseas treatment, preferably, India.

The patient’s father, Kawsu Saidy, said after several years of battling to stay alive with Gambian health officials doing all they can to medically assist his son, it has now reached a point where he urgently needs to undergo overseas treatment in a specialised facility.

“I do not want to lose hope but life is unbearable for me and my family. We are in dire need of help. This is affecting my son’s schooling. I am calling on any person, philanthropists, organisations, institutions, and governments to support us so that my son can continue his schooling,” he pleaded.

“Anyone who wishes to assist us can contact the following numbers, 9384799 or 3921888,” he said.