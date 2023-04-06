FBN renamed to First Bank Gambia

By Olimatou Coker

FBNBank Gambia Ltd has renamed its brand to First Bank Gambia Ltd at a corporate announcement held at its premises along Kairaba Avenue on Friday.

The change of name is aimed at aligning the bank with its parent bank, FirstBank Group of Nigeria, which has over 129 years of experience in the banking industry. The rebranding is expected to ensure brand clarity, uniformity and consistency across all the respective markets where the FirstBank Group operates.

Gbenga Ajibola, managing director of First Bank Gambia Ltd said the change of name is reflective of the bank’s commitment to continue providing standard and excellence banking for its customers.

“The new identity will enhance our rand presence and help our customers and other stakeholders better appreciate the value of the diversified products suites, competitive pricing and large business networks the FirstBank Group offers. It will expose our commitment to boosting cross-border business including trade and investment opportunities that are essential to enhancing trade relations amongst countries, thereby strengthening the economies of our host countries,” he said.

Ajibola said the FirstBank Group continue to lead the way in financing of private investments in infrastructure development in Nigeria.

“We want to assure the general public of our commitment to providing excellent services to all our customers through diversified product suites, and competitive pricing, as well as passionate and customer-centric staff who support their goals to impact positively on indigenous businesses and institutions,” he added.

The bank’s head of human resources and corporate communication, Aisatu Maane, described the corporate event historic.