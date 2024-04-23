FAO holds validation workshop

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) in partnership with stakeholders Thursday conducted a validation workshop for the Updated Tanbi Co-Management Plan and Market Strategy Validation as part of FIsH4CAP program for upgrading strategy for the mangrove oyster value chain held at Ocean Bay Hotel in Bakau.

The FISH4ACP programme has facilitated the development of an upgrading strategy for the mangrove oyster value chain in close collaboration with key value chain actors and stakeholders: the Department of Fisheries of the Ministry of Fisheries, Water Resources and National Assembly Matters, which is responsible for the management and development of the fisheries resources in The Gambia, TRY oyster women association, harvesters, other government institutions and civil society.

The agreed vision for upgrading the mangrove oyster value chain is: “By 2032, there will be a vibrant and sustainable oyster sector in the Gambia, with oyster value chain actors being resilient to potential shocks and generating profits through an increase in production and enhanced value addition.”

Khadija Diallo, FISH4ACP Project Coordinator at FAO national professional office, said the FISH4ACP program focuses on the improvement of productivity and competitiveness of the fisheries and aquaculture value chains as well as an economy and environmental sustainability and social inclusion, and is perfectly in line with the government of the Gambia strategic priorities. “This program illustrates FAO support to the Gambia its efforts to transform aquatic food systems into engines of employment, social development by improving working conditions, especially for women as well as environmental recovery and preservation of natural capital.”

“The Tanbi management plan holds a special place within the FISH4ACP upgrading strategy; it serves as the cornerstone for effective resource management and community engagement. As such, we have embarked on a journey to update and enhance this plan, guided by insights gleaned from community consultations and expert assessments.”

Momodou Saidyleigh, Principal Fishries Office at the Ministry of Fisheries and Water Resources, said the FISH4ACP project plays a crucial role in complementing the ministry’s policies in the fishery sector.

“FISH4ACP project has come to support oyster value development in the country and which is in line with Fisheries Policy. On conservation and management of the resources. So, it is quite imperative for this workshop to come together to synergize the resource management of the oyster value chain development in The Gambia,” he said.