New group of Cuban health professionals in Gambia to cure and save lives

Banjul, April 22. – A new group of Cuban doctors, graduates and health technicians arrived in Gambia to join the Medical Brigade of the Caribbean island that has been curing and saving lives in this sister African nation for 28 years. .

The newly arrived professionals from the largest of the Antilles will provide assistance in different hospitals throughout the Gambian territory, where they are recognized and highly valued by the people and authorities of this grateful country.

At the Banjul airport, the collaborators were received by the Cuban ambassador, Rubén G. Abelenda, the head of the Medical Brigade, Dr. Juan Oquendo Montes, and other of his directors.

The Gambia and Cuba are renewed a few days ago in this capital the Health Agreement that they have maintained for almost three decades, which was signed by the minister of that sphere of this nation, Dr. Ahmadou Lamin Samateh, and the Caribbean diplomat.

Samateh and Abelenda expressed satisfaction with the update of the Agreement, and agreed that its signature evidences the positive relations between their respective governments and peoples, united by their history, roots, culture, and a friendship based on respect and mutual solidarity.

The collaboration between the two countries dates back to June 1996, when a total of 38 medical workers arrived in The Gambia in the form of Technical Assistance.

Starting in 1999, they implemented the Comprehensive Health Program, which made this State one of the first in Africa to materialize this experience with the presence of more than 150 collaborators.

Currently more than 100 specialized doctors, graduates and technicians from the most senior Antillean archipelago provide their humanitarian services in Gambia.

Also since 1999, professors from the island have taught classes at the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Banjul, created at the initiative of the historical leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro.