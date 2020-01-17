FASHION LIFESTYLE

with Yaws

Happy weekend! As promised in the first edition this issue is dedicated to the gentlemen, please find useful information that can help in boosting your SWAG mentality while shooting for that million dollar deal you want to achieve.

At the atelier when I have new clients, having to discuss what best suits their body types/shapes and color…. is usually the most interesting part, it can also be the most complicated when clients don’t care and want just what they want!

Anywayzzzz here goes the best tips for you to dress to impress…

How To Dress For Your Body Shape-| Men’s Style In elation To Body Shape | Dressing more Attractive.

Ever seen an image of an AMAZING outfit?

Then try to replicate it? Gather each piece…Try it on Look in the mirror and say

This looks nothing like the picture…

Chances are, you don’t have the same body type as the guy in the photo.

And also, you know…there’s photoshop.

The truth is…

We’re not all built the same.

Don’t worry though. You can still look great!

This article is going to teach you how to dress for your body type.

Before we get started there are a couple of housekeeping rules.

1. Your body type and shape should always take preference over fashion trends.

2. Know your tailor; be on a first name basis. You should trust them like your best friend.

3. Dress for the body you have NOW…

Body Shape #1 For Men – TRIANGLE

Most men are predisposed to being larger around the waist and hips in relation to the top part of their bodies, especially as they get older. This creates a natural triangular shape with the base at the waist and the tip at the face.



Having a triangular body shape does not mean you are in bad shape but it presents a challenge in finding clothes that make your entire body appear proportional. Most men’s clothing is designed with the opposite effect in mind – broad on top and narrower at the waist.

Creating balance and shape with your clothes is a key consideration for you

Body Shape #2 For Men – INVERTED TRIANGLE

The shape of this body type is a big triangle with the base at the shoulders and the point at the belly button.

Your well-developed chest and shoulders are significantly broader in comparison to your waist and hips. You probably spend hours at the gym every week working up an enviable muscle pump. Hectic training sessions in the gym result in accentuated shoulders and thighs, and a narrow waist.

Since most manufacturers cater to men who are out of shape, buying clothes off the rack can be challenging for this body type.

Clothing For Men With Inverted Triangular Body Shape:

Your goal should be to show off your toned and fit body.

Wear close-fitting clothes that reduce visual clutter and emphasize the clean, sharp lines of your torso. Add bulk to your trim midriff and lower body while balancing the proportions of your well-developed upper body.

Finding a good tailor is an indispensable part of building a stylish wardrobe for this body type.

Body Shape #3 For Men – RECTANGLE

Men with a rectangular body shape usually have a tall and thin frame. Their shoulders are roughly the same width as their waist and hips.

Clothing For Men With Rectangular Body Shape:

Use clothing to widen the shoulders and add the effect of a subtle taper from your top down. You’ll need to create an illusion of structure.

Creating a nipped-in silhouette across the middle of the body is both key and easy to achieve,

For tailoring, make sure you opt for single-breasted styles. When off-duty, create shape by contrasting layers such as a shirt or a cardigan over a crisp white T-shirt or vest to create an extended V-shaped panel on the upper section of your body.

Body Shape #4 For Men – OVAL

In a bigger guy, the center of the torso is wider than the shoulders and hips. The rest of the build tends to reflect this as well, with shorter, broader limbs that widen at their midpoints.

Oval-shaped men want clothes that do a bit of slimming and framing.

Clothing For Men With Oval Body Shape:

Keep it simple and dark. Solid colors are always good.

Body Shape #5 For Men – TRAPEZOID

An “average” build refers to what most designers use as the foundation of their designs.

In other words – Most off the rack clothing will fit you well – pending minor adjustments.

The waist is the narrowest point on an average man’s torso. The rib cage widens steadily up to the collarbone and shoulders, which are the broadest parts of the torso. This gives the body an overall trapezoidal shape with the shorter side at the bottom.

Clothing For Men With Trapezoid Body Shape:

Showcase your athletic body shape in slim and fitted clothes. Take advantage of sports-inspired modern look. If you’re both average build and average height you could be in danger of blending in with crowds. Try to have a few distinct details in your outfit at all times. Just a colored pocket square in the jacket’s breast pocket goes a long way. A good watch and shoes have a similar effect. A little visual clutter is a good thing, as long as it leaves the basic shape of your body (and especially your torso) intact.

