FIFA U-20: GAMBIA, NIGERIA GO THROUGH FROM AFRICA

Nigeria became the first African team to qualify for the knockout stage in the Under 20 World Cup taking place in Argentina. Gambia, Afcon’s runner-up followed in the Flying Eagles path. Four teams from the continent are competing in the 23rd edition of the U20 World Cup.

The Gambia’s U20 team qualified for the last 16 of the Under-20 World Cup by overcoming France on Thursday /They won their second match in the Argentinian city of Mendoza (2-1).

The Gambians had dominated Honduras by the same score in their opening game on Monday (May 22). The Young Scorpions once again showed their unwavering solidarity against a European nation that was deprived of some of its best players, who were retained by their clubs.

Meanwhile, Nigeria faced a formidable challenge against Brazil in Group D. Despite a spirited performance, Nigeria fell short, succumbing to a 2-0 defeat.

Brazil’s dominance was evident as Marquinhos played a crucial role in setting up the opener and scoring the second goal.

Nigeria’s early chance, a spectacular volley from Jude Sunday, hit the woodwork, but it was not enough to turn the tide in their favor.

Nevertheless, Nigeria’s earlier successes secured their place in the last 16, where they will face yet-to-be-determined opponents.