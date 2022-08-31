31.2 C
First Division play-off final Friday

Revelation Dibba Oil seeks top flight at Gamtel’s expense

The curtain will be drawn in the four-team play off for the last slot in the first division league when top flight veterans Gamtel meet Dibba Oil from second division. Gamtel is seeking to grab the last available chance to stay in the first division after finishing 14th in the league that sent them to the play-offs against three second division teams, Bombada, BK Millan and Dibba Oil. The first two of the second division teams Bombada and Milan have fallen on the way with Dibba Oil and Gamtel left to face off in the final Friday.
The match is important to both sides as can be imagined.
For Gamtel, it is a chance to redeem themselves from the embarrassing prospect of dropping to first division while Dibba Oil who spent only a season in the second division do not want to look back on their forward match to the pinnacle of the Gambian football.

