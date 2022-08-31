31.2 C
City of Banjul
President of African Volleyball to visit Gambia

The president of the Confederation of African Volleyball (CAVB) Madam Bouchra Hajij will pay a four-day official visit to Gambia this week as part of her continuous tour of Africa.
Madam Hajij is expected to arrive in Banjul tomorrow and as part of her visit, she will be meet the President Adama Barrow, the Minister of Youth and Sport Bakary Badjie and the president of Gambia National Olympic Committee Ms Beatrice Allen.
The Moroccan who assumed leadership of African Volleyball in 2020 will preside over the Zone II volleyball General Assembly on September 4th at Ocean Bay hotel under the leadership of volleyball president Bai Dodou Jallow.
Meanwhile, Gambia will also host the 2022 Zone II beach volleyball championship from 1st to 6th September 2022.

