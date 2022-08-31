31.2 C
City of Banjul
GAMBIA STARTS WAFU U-20 WITH A BANG

The Young Scorpions have started their title defence in the WAFU Championship with a bang, seeing off Cape Verde 2-0 in the opening match last night. The competition being played in Nouakchott, Mauritania, featuring Wafu Zone A national Under-20 teams will also serve as the qualifiers for the African youth championship. Both of the Gambia’s goals were scored by Ba Lamin Sowe of Waa Banjul FC. The boys now move on to meet Liberia on Friday. In the other match, from group A host Mauritania lost 1-0 to Guinea Bissau.
Meanwhile on Monday, the Gambian team was visited by Ambassador Sheikh Omar Faye on Monday at its hotel in Nouakchott.
Ambassador Faye, himself a great sports enthusiast, said he came to acknowledge and appreciate the accomplishments of the team and by extension the Gambia Football Federation and to further motivate the Young Scorpions in their quest for glory in the tournament.
He welcomed the team and reassured them of his office’s unflinching support throughout the course of the tournament.
Faye disclosed that his staff have mobilised the Gambian community in Nouakchott to cheer up the boys.
Ambassador Faye was received by the GFF’s Technical Director Sang John Ndong and Head of Delegation Mustapha Jallow who both expressed gratitude to the Embassy for the continuos support to the team dating back to the last AFCON campaign in 2021.

