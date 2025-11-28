FLEX FUZION ACADEMY REPRESENTS GAMBIA AT WORLD DANCING COMPETITION IN RUSSIA

- Advertisement -

Flex Fuzion Dance Academy has announced that a team of four exceptional dancers Mariama Camara, Kaddijatou Baldeh, Sanjaku Kamara and Daniel Taylor accompanied by their coach Yasai Joof, represented The Gambia at the prestigious World Federation of Acrobatic and Dance Sports – Acrobatic Rock’n’Roll & Acro Swing World Cup, held at the Irina Viner Palace in Moscow, Russia 23rd November 2025. Competing against participants from 30 countries, the Gambian team delivered an extraordinary performance, finishing 6th place globally bringing home two trophies. This incredible achievement also earned The Gambia the title of 1st place winner from the African continent, leading the region followed by Senegal. Their remarkable performance demonstrates the dedication, resilience and talent of our young dancers /athletes, as well as the expert guidance of Coach Yasai Joof and their international coaches. It marks a historic moment for Flex Fuzion and for The Gambia’s visibility in international dance sport. Flex Fuzion Dance Academy extends heartfelt appreciation to the Russian Consul in The Gambia Lamin Manga and partners who made this participation possible. “As we continue to expand opportunities for youth through dance, we encourage partners and stakeholders to support Flex Fuzion’s mission to shape young lives, create sustainable livelihoods and elevate The Gambia onto global stages.”

Flex Fuzion Entertainment & Dance Academy Flex Fuzion is a leading performing arts institution in The Gambia, committed to nurturing young talent, promoting cultural diplomacy and building sustainable pathways for youth empowerment through dance. The Academy continues to produce world-class performers and cultural ambassadors who proudly represent The Gambia on international stages. Founded in 2017, Flex Fuzion has grown into a premier dance institution championing culture, creativity, education and community empowerment under one dynamic movement. “We provide a vibrant and inclusive space where performers of all ages can learn, grow and excel both artistically and professionally. Our programmes blend traditional and contemporary African dance with global performance techniques, offering high-quality instruction in performing arts entrepreneurship. To date, we have trained over 1,000 young people in performing arts entrepreneurship and artistic skills including dance, music, theatre, and scriptwriting and modeling, enabling them to gain confidence, develop leadership skills and access viable career opportunities within the creative economy.” Flex Fuzion leads numerous national and international projects in cultural exchange, performing arts entrepreneurship, creative festivals, disability inclusion, peacebuilding, climate action and community outreach cementing our role as a transformative leader in The Gambia’s creative and cultural landscape.

Mrs. Ndey Fatou Jabang Chief Executive Director / Creative Director