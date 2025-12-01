Joint press release

- Advertisement -

The Civil Society Consultation Space and the Popular Front are following, with deep concern, the evolution of the political and military situation in Guinea-Bissau, marked by arbitrary arrests, blatant usurpation of functions, and the grotesque staging of an alleged coup d’état, announced on 26 November 2025.

This poor and desperate theatrical move had, as its central objective, the prevention of the publication of the election results scheduled for 27 November—results which would clearly confirm the crushing and humiliating defeat of Umaro Sissoco Embaló in the presidential elections.

The farcical appointment of individuals completely trusted by the defeated candidate to key positions within the State structure, including the imposition of Ilídio Vieira Té as Prime Minister, is yet another irrefutable proof of the fraudulent nature of this shameful operation, which culminated in the hurried escape of Embaló in the face of strong pressure exerted by Ecowas.

The continued illegal and arbitrary detention of Eng. Domingos Simões Pereira and other Guinean citizens clearly and evidently shows that these so-called new authorities are mere instruments at the service of Umaro Sissoco Embaló, whose deep-seated hatred toward the said leader is notorious and widely known by public opinion.

In view of the obstinacy of the coup-plotting soldiers and their refusal to release the detainees, the Consultation Space and the Popular Front decide the following:

1. To strongly condemn the criminal attempt by the Armed Forces to confiscate the sovereign will of the people, expressed at the polls on 23 November;

2. To categorically reject all fraudulent appointments imposed by the fake transitional authorities, including the Transitional President, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, and Prime Minister—all of them imposed by the defeated candidate Umaro Sissoco Embaló through his political executors;

3. To alert Ecowas and the international community to the imminent danger represented by the delay in acting against the usurpers of power in Guinea-Bissau, remote-controlled by Umaro Sissoco Embaló, which constitutes a serious threat to peace in Guinea-Bissau and throughout West Africa;

4. To urge Ecowas to demand, immediately and unconditionally, the official publication of the election results and the subsequent swearing-in of the legitimate President of the Republic elected by the people;

5. To call for the massive mobilization of the Guinean people to resist the soldiers and political opportunists who are trying to set the country on fire in the service of the petty interests of Umaro Sissoco Embaló and his network of wrongdoers.

Done in Bissau on the 28th day of the month of November 2025.