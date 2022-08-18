Foreign Minister Tangara receives newly appointed ECOWAS Resident Representative

- Advertisement -

BANJUL, 17 August 2022: The Honourable Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad, Dr. Mamadou Tangara, on August 17 , 2022 received the new Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Resident Representative to The Gambia, Ms. Miatta Lily French who came to present her Copies of Letters of Credence.



Receiving the Letters, Foreign Minister Tangara congratulated and welcomed Ms. Miatta to The Gambia assuring the new Resident Representative of Government’s continuous support.

The ECOWAS Resident Representative, Ms. French, thanked FM Tangara for the warm welcome and conveyed the goodwill and determination to put The Gambia on the map.

The Permanent Secretary, The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ms. Saffie Sankareh-Farage also reassured Ms. French of her fullest support during her tour of duty.

The Director of African Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Omar Baldeh, and Counsellor Mr. Ebrima J. Barry were also present during the presentation.