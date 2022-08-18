Beakanyang observes International Youth Day

- Advertisement -

By Awa Macalo

Beakanyang, a human rights and environment focus NGO, on Friday August 12 commemorated the International Youth Day.

The event held in Mandinaba in Kombo East of West Coast Region centered on the role of all ages particularly young people in maintaining peace, as its local theme.

- Advertisement -

IYD is celebrated every year on 12 August, bringing youth issues to the attention of the international community and celebrating the potential of youth as partners in today’s global society.

“While the global theme is “intergenerational solidarity: creating a world for all ages” we decided to use a local them focusing on maintaining peace in the country,” says Tumani Danjo, head of programs at Beakanyang.

According to him, a stronger intergenerational solidarity is key in promoting peace and human rights.

- Advertisement -

“As we celebrate this day, we must work on having a more equitable, just and inclusive society. If people are hungry for instance just because of high cost of living as currently happening in the country that itself could be a recipe for chaos thus undermining peace,” he lamented.

He used the opportunity to reaffirm his organisation’s commitment in empowering the young people to reach their full potentials.

Speaking earlier, Mr. Ousman Bah Narang, Councillor of Kombo East Ward thanked Beakanyang for taking its international youth day celebration to the West Coast Region village.

He used the opportunity to call on the youths to be more responsible and maintain peace at all times.

“We are pleased that forums of this nature are happening here and our young people would discuss issues affecting them and the country alongside community leaders,” he said.

Mr. Musa Bass, a representative of the Mandinaba council of elders welcomed the participants to the forum and thanked Beakanyang for such an important gathering.

“As elders we are always pleased to share such platforms with the youth and share preceptive,” he said.

For his part, Mr. Alagie Jassey, the West Coast Region Coordinator of Beakanyang expressed happiness in hosting such an important national event.

“As youth we need such opportunities to amplify the message that action is needed across all generations to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and leave no one behind and raise awareness on certain barriers to intergenerational solidarity, notably ageism, which impacts young and old persons, while having detrimental effects on society,” he said

He used the opportunity to commend National Youth Council, NYC for partnering with Beakanyang to observe the day in the region.