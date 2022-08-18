26.2 C
City of Banjul
Finance Minister pays courtesy call on PURA

The Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs, Honourable Seedy Keita paid a courtesy visit to the office of the Gambia Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA).
The visit was part of the Minister’s ongoing tour to satellite institutions under his purview for familiarisation.
The Honourable Minister of Finance, Seedy Keita, encouraged PURA to keep up the momentum in serving the public good, saying PURA plays a very important role in the socio-economic growth of the country and is key to the development aspirations of the Gambia.
He assured his Ministry’s support in strengthening and consolidating oversight functions in respect of the regulatory mandates of PURA.
He further challenged PURA as the multi-sector regulator to incessantly monitor and advise the regulated entities for a better public good and to be strict in enforcement.
In welcoming the Minister and his entourage, the Director General of PURA, Mr Yusupha M. Jobe thanked the team for their timely and maiden visit to PURA.
He informed the delegation that PURA as a regulatory body, is ever committed to protecting the consumers, service providers, and the public at large with due adherence to fairness as dictated by the PURA Act 2001.
He also disclosed to the Minister’s team that the representative of the Ministry of Finance is a member of the PURA Board of Directors which signifies the importance that the Ministry attaches to the institution.
The Minister’s visit will undoubtedly help his Ministry to touch- base with the sector for a better comprehension of its work in the multi-sector regulatory environment and proffer guidelines and assistance.
Source: PURA

