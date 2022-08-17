26.2 C
City of Banjul
Wednesday, August 17, 2022
What’s On-Gambia endorses Kaba

Popular Gambian affairs online portal What’s On Gambia has endorsed GFF president Lamin Kaba Bajo in this month’s national football elections. In its endorsement posting the online, the portal said: ”What do know about Lamin Kaba Bajo?
Lamin Kaba Bajo served in government for over 12 years, but was never mentioned in any corruption scandal. Investigate!
Lamin Kaba Bajo still lives in a modest home and he is highly respected in Brikama, where he was born and brought up.
Lamin Kaba Bajo lives a simple, modest, and contented life.
So those of you accusing him of stealing millions from the Fifa funds, show us the evidence and we will publish them for everyone to see.
We hope if he gets re-elected, he will establish more transparency in the management of Gambian football.
In Team Kaba, we trust! Thank you for taking The Gambia to the Africa Cup of Nations!#”.

