Former GFF VP Star Jallow endorses Kamaso

Former captain of Gambia IX, founding member of Gamtel FC and 1st Vice President of GFF Abdoulie Star Jallow is the latest veteran stakeholder to endorse Sadibou Kamaso and Team Restore Confidence.

In his own words in a video circulating online, Star Jallow said: “I have worked with Sadibou during my time at the Federation and he is a principle person who loves the game and worked hard to see things move. He is one person who was making his own resources available to the federation anytime we needed support and I have no doubt that he will take our football to another level.

Sadbou has sympathy for the veterans. He would help the regions to produce anther Star Jallow and even Biri Biri. I came from Basse and when I came to Banjul no one knew me until I became a player. Football has to be decentralised. I support Sadibou because he is honest. I can only work with people who are honest. Sadibou was helping the federation a lot when I was there as an executive member. He is a good administrator. I am appealing to all to vote Sadibou and give him a chance.”