Former Portland Timbers defender Jadama dies at 30

Former Portland Timbers defender Modou Jadama has died at age 30, the MLS club has announced.

Jadama signed with the Timbers in 2018 and made two appearances for the team. The Gambia native played another 42 matches with Timbers2, the club’s reserve squad.

“Our hearts are heavy with the news of Modou Jadama’s passing,” the Timbers said. “Modou played for [the] club from 2018-19. Our thoughts are with his family and all those who knew Modou.”

Jadama began his pro career in 2015 with Chilean side Colo Colo. He would also play for Coquimbo Unido in Chile before moving to the US with the Tulsa Roughnecks.

After leaving the Timbers, Jadama also played for Atlanta United 2, FC Tulsa and Hartford Athletic. Most recently, he had been with Georgia Lions FC of the National Independent Soccer Association (NISA).

According to Chilean newspaper La Tercera, Jadama died in a car accident in the United States.