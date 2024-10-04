GAMBIA PICKS SQUAD FOR MADAGASCAR DUEL

- Advertisement -

The dye is cast and the Gambia is on the search for points against Madagascar in two matches coming in quick succession in Morrocco in the Afcon 2025 qualifiers

The two sides trail Tunisia and Comoros in the group which two are also engage in similar duel at the same time.

The journey to Morocco 2025 is getting even more crucial with the October 11 and 14 matches expected to produce definitive moments for the fate of any side in the qualifiers.



Coach McKinstry said the moment of truth will come with the two matches and the one against Comoros in November. “We are going to give our utmost just as Madagascar will do. Everyone will have to understand that every game is on its own merit and is won not on aggerate score but overall points in a league,” he said as he unveiled his squad yesterday.

In the squad he called in fan favourite Muhamadou Bajo and Saidou Khan with the hope to get aggressive on winning the ball. He said his team needs to tidy up on set pieces.