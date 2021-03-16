FORTUNE SLIPS, BUT MAINTAINS HOLD

- Advertisement -

There have been three wins, a number of draws and a few scary defeats in the last round of matches in the GFF Division One.

The weekend opened on Friday with mighty Hawks and the Telecom giants, Gamtel meeting at the Live Your Dreams Football Complex in Basori.

The match did not disappoint. Bubacarr Sonko went straight into business pulling the first goal for Hawks in the 36th minute of the game. Gamtel was provoked but they could not break Hawks who jealously guarded Sonko’s superb goal to the end.

At Yundum, Brikama United picked up their winning formulae with two second half goals against early noisemakers BK Millan, who are gradually losing their good strength.

The Bakau-based team also lost against Real de Banjul. Papis Nyassi put Brikama UTD ahead before Modou Lamin Balajo put the game beyond BK Millan with a splendid goal, minutes before full time.

On Saturday in Yundum, Elite United ended Fortune FC’s dramatic flying start to the season by holding the Farato outfit to a nail-biting goalless draw.

In Basori, GPA missed out on a good chance to capitalise on Fortune’s slip to close the gap on top. The Ferry boys suffered a two-nil loss to Marimoo who now made it two wins in two.

On Sunday, Real de Banjul drew goalless against Wallidan. In the other Banjul derby, Waa Banjul and Banjul United played a goalless draw in Yundum.

As we are going to the press, Gambia Armed Forces are playing against Tallinding UTD at the late Ousman Saho Football field.