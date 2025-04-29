From village boy to visionary CFO: The inspiring journey of Salifu Bah

- Advertisement -

By Ebrima Sawaneh

In a world where success stories are often associated with privilege and smooth trajectories, Salifu Bah’s journey is a testament to grit, purpose, and intentional growth. As one of The Gambia’s youngest finance directors in the public sector, Salifu’s story is not just one of personal triumph but a powerful narrative for a generation seeking relevance and resilience in today’s dynamic finance landscape.

Humble beginnings, audacious dreams

Born and raised in a small Gambian village, Salifu’s earliest lessons in accountability began with handwritten sales records for his grandfather’s bicycle medicine rounds. From reading letters for village elders to selling painkillers on a bike, his early life was defined by responsibility and service. But formal education was not linear—Salifu dropped out twice before finally completing high school, facing the same social and financial hurdles many rural youths confront.

What set him apart was relentless curiosity and a chance encounter with a mentor who introduced him to the ACCA pathway. This decision would redefine his life.

The ACCA journey: Lessons beyond the curriculum

Many professionals know the struggle of passing the ACCA exams, but few wear their setbacks as badges of honour like Salifu does. Failing multiple times, especially in taxation, never deterred him. Instead, he shifted his strategy, opting for advanced financial management. These experiences humbled him and instilled a lifelong belief: failure is only final if you quit.

This unwavering determination enabled him to progress from intern to tax consultant at Deloitte, then to auditor, and ultimately into senior finance roles at leading banks, including Ecobank and Access Bank. Each role, no matter how short-lived, became a stepping stone—carefully chosen not for title, but for exposure and alignment with his long-term goals.

Transitioning with purpose

One of the most compelling aspects of Salifu’s story is how he successfully navigated career transitions across industries—from consulting and banking to public sector finance and, most recently, regulatory leadership at the Petroleum Commission. Each move was intentional, driven by learning goals rather than compensation alone.

What enabled these transitions? Strong mentorship, self-awareness, and a clear career plan. Salifu attributes much of his strategic decision-making to surrounding himself with the right people—mentors, peers, and even family members—who gave honest counselling rather than easy validation.

Continuous learning as a career strategy

Even after becoming a chartered accountant, Salifu refused to stay static. He pursued a master’s degree and certifications in data analytics and public finance. But more importantly, he committed to learning beyond finance. Recognising that modern finance leaders require storytelling, effective communication, and technical fluency, he has adopted tools such as Power BI, AI-powered platforms, and prompt engineering with ChatGPT.

His philosophy is simple yet powerful: stay relevant by aligning your learning with your current job, rather than your past degree.

Leadership in the Public Sector: Beyond the Numbers

Today, as Finance Director of the Gambia Petroleum Commission, Salifu’s role goes far beyond managing numbers. His mission is to promote transparency, foster investor confidence, and support the formulation of national policy. Whether it’s contributing to fiscal frameworks or advising on energy sector strategies, Salifu is redefining what it means to be a finance leader in a regulatory body.

He often reminds his team and peers: finance is no longer about counting—it’s about value creation, stakeholder engagement, and future-oriented thinking.

Recognising excellence and giving back

In 2025, Salifu was named one of Africa’s top finance leaders at the African Public Finance and CFO Awards held in Accra, Ghana. He was humbled not just by the honour, but by the realisation that such recognitions are rare in The Gambia. “We must do more to celebrate excellence, not just mourn brilliance when it’s gone,” he said, calling for local institutions to spotlight finance professionals contributing quietly but significantly to national development.

Through his involvement in the Future CFO platform and the Finance Leadership Forum, Salifu mentors, trains, and supports young finance professionals, especially those pursuing ACCA. His department also actively hires interns and encourages professional development, demonstrating how organisations can nurture the next generation of accountants.

A call to action

Salifu’s story is a mirror to many young Africans navigating uncertain paths. It is also a blueprint, showing that with humility, intentionality, and continuous learning, even the most unlikely individuals can rise to remarkable heights.

As technology reshapes finance and AI threatens clerical roles, Salifu urges finance professionals to reinvent themselves: “The best AI is still the human brain. Those who challenge themselves to adapt will become the winners.”

And if you ever need proof that a village boy can become a visionary CFO, look no further than Salifu Bah.