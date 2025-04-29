Chinese Residents Association donates, entertains Faraba Sutu Nursery/Primary School

- Advertisement -

By Fatou Saho

The students of Faraba Sutu Nursery and Primary School were left in amazement on Sunday as they received donations from the Chinese residents association of The Gambia, which also entertained them with multiple Chinese cultural performances under the theme: “Love transmission and Cultural integration.”

The association had partnered with the Confucius Institute of the University of The Gambia to donate a variety of food items, learning materials and playing kits.

The activity which aimed to strengthen the China-Gambia relationship through kind gestures and cultural exchanges attracted excitement out from all the teachers, students and some villagers who welcomed them in adoration.

Speaking on behalf of the president of the association, Ms Wang Ying, explained the history of China Gambia co-operation in the areas of economy, trade, education and culture, despite the distance between the two countries.

Ms Ying said the association always upheld the spirit of unity, mutual assistance and dedication while actively carrying its social responsibilities and support to the development of schools.

“Children are the future of the country and messengers of friendship between China and The Gambia. We believe today’s exchanges will not only broaden the children’s horizon but also plant the seeds of China-Gambia friendship in their hearts,” Ms Ying said.

Among the performances that were staged by the Chinese residents, (different from the dragon dance and the teachings of Chinese language which were held before the program proper) included a traditional Chinese dance by two members of the Overseas Chinese Federation who also sang songs.

Meanwhile the students also performed several dance with songs of welcome, excitement and appreciation.

The school’s headmaster Alieu Sanyang highlighted the significance of such initiatives as it helps the children to be active in school, improve their participation in class and enable them to embrace different cultures.

“We thank you for the support and friendship and we hope that this will continue so that more people will enter school,” Mr Sanyang concluded.