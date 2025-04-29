In the Greater Banjul area, traffic congestion has evolved from a daily nuisance to a full-blown crisis

- Advertisement -

By Nyang Njie

As urban populations swell, the strain on road infrastructure grows unbearable, stifling productivity, polluting the air, and draining public resources. Yet, nestled within this challenge lies an overlooked opportunity: the River Gambia. By reimagining the river as a commuter corridor, Greater Banjul can transform its traffic woes into a blueprint for sustainable urban mobility.

Greater Banjul’s unique riverine terrain is not just a feature of its landscape it is a strategic asset. The River Gambia and its tributaries weave through densely populated neighbourhoods, industrial zones, and commercial hubs, forming a natural network that could rival congested highways. Unlike costly road expansions or metro systems, river transport offers a ready-made infrastructure. Commuter ferries and cargo barges could bypass gridlocked streets, slashing travel times, reducing carbon emissions, and delivering goods efficiently.

The vision is clear: a series of terminals stretching from Banjul to Bullock, connecting key areas like Jeshwang, Kanifing, Abuko, Lamin, and beyond. These stops would act as arteries, linking peripheral towns to the city centre while alleviating pressure on critical chokepoints like the Banjul-Brikama Highway. Picture bustling waterfront hubs where passengers transition seamlessly from boat to bus, with garages at each terminal providing last-mile connectivity. Such a network would not only serve commuters but also unlock economic potential for riverside communities, from small-scale vendors to tourism ventures.

Government alone cannot shoulder this transformation. Liberalising river transport regulations to incentivise private investment is essential. Entrepreneurs could operate ferries, modernise docks, or introduce eco-friendly vessels, creating jobs and fostering innovation. Public oversight would ensure affordability and safety, while public-private partnerships could fund terminal infrastructure. This model has succeeded in cities like Bangkok and Istanbul. Greater Banjul planning need not reinvent the wheel.

The ripple effects of a thriving river commute system extend far beyond decongestion. Reduced reliance on fuel-guzzling vehicles would curb pollution and lower The Gambia’s costly fuel imports. Faster, cheaper transport would improve access to education and healthcare, particularly for marginalised communities. Moreover, revitalizing the river could rekindle cultural ties to the water, transforming it from a neglected resource into a symbol of civic pride. Urban innovation demands boldness. For Banjul, the path forward is not buried under asphalt but flowing alongside it. Policymakers must prioritise river transport in national infrastructure agendas, engaging engineers, environmentalists, and local leaders to draft actionable plans. International development partners, keen on funding green projects, should take note.

Traffic congestion is a symptom of a deeper challenge. By embracing the river, Gambia can pioneer a model of sustainable urban mobility that other floodplain cities might follow. The River Gambia has sustained communities for centuries and it’s time to let it steer Greater Banjul toward a freer, cleaner, and more connected future.