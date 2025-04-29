WHAT IS THE OUTLOOK FOR THE NEXT GFF LEADERSHIP? As Team-Kaba leaves next year

- Advertisement -

The Gambia Football Federation will go into a historic election in just over 15 months time. The event is historic because probably for the first time ever, the entire executive committee is expected to leave, thanks to a two- term limit clause introduced by the executive and adopted by the General Assembly of the Federation. Though there have been rumours of an attempt to amend or remove the clause, it is said that such moves have been met with little enthusiasm among stakeholders and stiff resistance from key members of the current executive who do not want to be found to be inconsistent.

This now means that barring any change or removal of the term limit clause, the current executive led by Lamin Kaba Bajo which would have served two terms by next summer, will not be eligible for reelection, leaving the field wide open for a keen competition among stakeholders.

However, with only a little over year to go, there is not much audible voice or tangible movement in public that can provide any clue as to how the new look of the GFF leadership would be next year.

But most observers have told The Standard that the apparent lack of electioneering noise and movements in public do not mean everything is quiet. “Far from it. There is a palpable air of cajoling and alignment going on very discreetly. Apparently someone in the senior staff of the GFF is almost certainly going to run. It is not however clear whether he will get the backing of the entire outgoing executive members who themselves may be divided on who to back. With some of them wielding great influence over many stakeholders, their support would be key for any contender,” one observer tipped The Standard.

However, according to another school of thought, a few powerful new comers with large wallets are gradually coming into the game through purchasing of clubs. But since they have no base or followership, their ambition to take over leadership would have to depend on others, notably members of the outgoing committee.

One man who does not make any secret of his opposition to the GFF leadership though, is Sadibou Kamaso, the leader of the Team Restore Confidence, who contested the last elections without success. A former member of the Team-Kaba, Kamaso spent the last few years positioning himself as an alternative to the current leadership and it would not be a surprise if he throws his hat in the ring again.

Meanwhile, with the field expected to be wide opened, there are possibilities of the reemergence of the old order-the pre-Team Kaba times, when provincial and urban camps compete for dominance. Whatever the case may be, the GFF is heading for interesting times next year.

– Lamin Cham