GACH CEO donates D200,000 to wrestling team

- Advertisement -

The CEO of GACH Global Group, Abubakary Jawara, has donated D200,000 to the Ala Promotion wrestling in fulfilment of a pledge he made for the Independence Day Combat. The Independence Day Combat, organised by Ala Promotion, was named after President Adama Barrow.

“It gives me immense pride to support initiatives that would benefit Gambian youths directly. I have committed myself to ensuring that we focus more attention on sports, and this is why I have decided to organise a nationwide football tournament to foster peace and mutual understanding among Gambian youth,” CEO Jawara said. He urged Gambians to continue supporting Gambian-owned businesses.

Momodou Sabally, who personally reached out to Mr. Jawara, urging him to extend a helping hand to the wrestling community, said youth empowerment should be the passion of every genuine Gambian, adding that he is glad to have served as an intermediary between Ala Promotion and Mr. Jawara.

- Advertisement -

“It is my passion to champion matters that affect young people, and I have committed the rest of my life to fighting for them, especially when it comes to their social wellbeing,” he said.

He added that the donation will go a long way in helping Ala Promotion reshape its future combats and reposition itself as a strong wrestling body.

“This is a huge boost for the local economy. I am not surprised but impressed by this noble gesture of Mr. Jawara because he is consistent in his support for the development agenda of the president, who was the chief patron of the grand combat organised by Ala Promotion,” Sabally added.

- Advertisement -

Ala Promotion Manager extended gratitude to Mr. Jawara and assured him of his team’s continued collaboration.