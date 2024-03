- Advertisement -

Two Gambians and onetime team mates, Ali Ousaye, and Yusupha Sanyang are both in Ghana for the African Games, but representing different countries. The pair used to play for Sinchu Jola Kunda among other things.

Today, Yusupha, an attacking midfielder who’s currently playing in the Senegalese league, will represent the Teranga Lions in the African Games while Ousaye, the Fortune FC midfielder is representing Gambia in the tournament.

Gambia Football Fans Club