TEAM-GAMBIA RECEIVES FLAG TO AFRICAN GAMES

At a glamorous event at the Independence Stadium yesterday, the Minister of Youths and Sport Bakary Badjie formally handed over the battle flag to the Gambian team to the African Games in Ghana.

Team Gambia comprises over 100 athletes from eight disciplines.

Addressing the team, Sports Minister Bakary Badjie urged participants to be good ambassadors and work hard in their events.

He reminded them about government’s commitment to promote sports and youth endeavours in general.

Team Gambia leaves town this morning for the Ghanaian capital Accra where the biggest sports event on the continent takes place starting this weekend.

The team is fully funded by the Gambia government which spent D40million in air tickets, allowances and accommodation for the entire delegation.