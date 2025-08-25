GAF, Chinese Embassy launch Military Bantaba

- Advertisement -

In a significant step to deepen military cooperation, the Gambia Armed Forces (GAF) and the People’s Republic of China Embassy in Banjul on Thursday inaugurated the China-Gambia Military Bantaba at the GAF Training School (GAFTS) in Fajara, Bakau.

The initiative aims to provide a platform for dialogue, reflection, and knowledge exchange between the two militaries.

In his welcoming address, the Commandant of GAFTS, Major Abdoulie Secka, described the occasion as a historic milestone in the long-standing friendship between the two nations. He emphasised that hosting the event at GAFTS underscores the centrality of education and doctrine in shaping the future of the armed forces.

Mr Zhao Shangsen, Chargé d’Affaires of the Chinese Embassy, expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the GAF for the warm welcome extended to him and his delegation. He underscored the People’s Republic of China’s commitment to deepening the long-standing cooperation between the two nations’ militaries.

Mr Zhao praised the GAF High Command for the supportive role in strengthening bilateral relations and commended the camaraderie within the Gambia Armed Forces, which he likened to the spirit within the Chinese military.

He revealed that approximately 87 personnel of the GAF have so far completed military training in China and are now in active service. This successful exchange program was a key inspiration behind the establishment of the China-Gambia Military Bantaba (a traditional meeting place for discussion).

Representing the chief of defence staff, Lieutenant General Mamat Cham, the deputy chief of defence staff, Major General Ousman Gomez, expressed profound gratitude to China for the new initiative and its continued support to the GAF.

He praised China’s remarkable development journey as an enduring source of inspiration and shared reflections from his personal visit to the Great Wall of China, which he described as “a testament to human commitment and achievement.”

He further noted that the Bantaba will ensure lessons learned by one generation are passed on and built upon by the next.

The Bantaba is designed to be mutually beneficial, particularly in the critical area of military capacity building. It serves as a bridge between experience and expectation, connecting personnel who have benefitted from training in China with those newly nominated for future opportunities.

During the event, the Chinese Embassy fulfilled an earlier pledge with the presentation of a D2.5 million cheque for the construction of a modern kitchen and dining hall at GAFTS. The pledge was made by the Chinese Embassy Chargé d’Affaires, Mr. Zhao Shangsen, during a previous visit with a Chinese Medical Team. The facility is intended to enhance comfort and improve the living standards of personnel at the school.

The Gambia Armed Forces expressed its deep appreciation over China’s longstanding support in capacity development and reaffirmed its commitment to using the Bantaba as a model of cooperation built on mutual respect and a shared vision for the future.

The event concluded with optimism that the China-Gambia Military Bantaba will become an enduring tradition, strengthening bilateral bonds and advancing the professionalism of the Gambia Armed Forces for years to come.