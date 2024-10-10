Gambia appoints new GK coach

- Advertisement -

The Gambia Football Federation GFF has appointed a new goal keeper coach.

He is 46 -year old Spanish Uefa A License holder Daniel Cadena Ledesma. The new man will work with trainer Alhagie Marong to enhance the goal keeping department of the national team which has come under criticism after the country conceded many ‘avoidable’ goals. The appointment also came a few days before the Gambia take on Madagascar in two crucial Afcon 2025 qualifiers. Daniel Cadena Ledesma previously worked with Sevilla Youth FC Azam and Simba SC of Tanzania.