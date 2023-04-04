GAMBIA AT CAF SCHOOLS CHAMPIONSHIP FINALS

There was excitement on every face of the Gambia’s Scan Aid School Girls team players as they flew out to fly Gambia’s flag in the maiden edition of the Caf African schools football championship continental finals in South Africa. The Brufut-based school are the regional Wafu Zone A champions and they will meet another six regional champions to compete for the title.

The team showed their talent with four wins from four games to seal a continental finals place from the girls’ competition at the Wafu A zonal qualifiers in Cape Verde. It was much tighter in the boys’ event as Complexe Scolaire Ben Sekou Sylla from Guinea needed penalties to see off New Yundum from The Gambia in the final following a 0-0 draw.

The draw for the final phase of the championship will be staged in Durban today with the matches starting from tomorrow 5 April to the 8th.

Rules

There are eight players per side in the championship matches, with unlimited substitutes.

The teams are made up of players aged 12-15 and a single match lasts 40 minutes with two halves of 20 minutes separated by a 10-minute period of halftime.

The winners of the boys’ and girls’ competitions will receive USD300,000 each. The runners-up will receive USD 200,000.