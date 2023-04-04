Falcons are first round champions

Falcons ended the first round of the domestic first division league with a five-point lead at the top of the first division Baluwo Official Partner table.

In the final matches of the first round Fakebba Jammeh inspired Falcons from a goal down to win 2-1 against Gamtel at the Bakau mini stadium after Jerreh put Gamtel ahead in the 28th minute.

Real de Banjul failed to gain ground in this last match of the first round as they were held to a goalless draw by Brikama United at the Box Bar.

Wallidan meanwhile closed the first round with a win after John Gomez struck six minutes from time to take the Blues to within two points off second place Real. Muhammed Sarr opened the scoring for the Blues from the spot in the 50th minute, before Yankuba Ceesay equalised 11 minutes later. Gomez netted the winner in the 84th minute.

Team Rhino and Gambia Armed Forces cancelled each other out in an entertaining 1-1 draw at the Late Ousman Saho Field in Yundum. Francis Cole gave the Army a 15-minute lead, but Alieu Fatty restored parity for Team Rhino four minutes later to make it one all.

Meanwhile, earlier on Thursday, Waa Banjul came from a goal down to force a 1-1 draw with Steve Biko in a hard-fought encounter played at the Bakau park. Dembo Saidy scored a towering 26-minute header before Ousainou Touray levelled matters in the 67th minute.

Newcomers Greater Tomorrow stunned Marimoo 3-1 in Brikama. Marimoo’s Pa Omar Bajan scored with 14 minutes on the clock, however, the home side produced a stunning fight back with goals from Lamin Saidy, Abdoulie Baldeh, and Ebrima Danso to ensure Greater Tomorrow ‘s first win in five matches.

Hawks and Banjul United played a thrilling 2-2 draw in Banjul with captain Omar Sarr and Baboucarr Saho scoring the goals in the 7th and 72nd minutes for Hawks while midfield maestro Baba Ceesay scored a brace for Banjul. Finally, Bakary Touray’s 43th minute goal was enough for Samger to beat Fortune 1-0 at the Late Ousman Saho Field in Yundum.