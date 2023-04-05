Anti-FGM/C laws reviewed

By Olimatou Coker

Last week, the Gambia Police Force, nurses and civil society held a three days review of Jammeh’s anti-FGM/C laws. The review organised by the network against gender-based violence and funded by UNFPA gives stakeholders the opportunity to identify gaps, make recommendations and amendments to improve the legislation.

Stakeholders argued that legislation which was part of the Women’s Act was rashly drafted by the former regime without consultation with key players to add value to it.

Addressing the stakeholder forum, Fatou Camara Touray, a staff of the ministry of health said it is crucial for stakeholders to identify gaps in the laws and finetune them to better represent the current realities in the world.

“We felt it necessary to review the legislation so that we can address all the gaps and have a very good law. The anti-FGM/C legislation is also part of the Women’s Act that we also want to detach from the act and make it stand alone law that can accommodate so many things that are affecting anti-FGM/C in the country,” she said.

She disclosed a technical team has been established to consult stakeholders including the security, nurses, NGOs and CSOs.

“The consultations will avail various stakeholders the opportunity to critically review the law and inculcate new perspective and close the gaps.

Also, consultations will be made with health officials, religious leaders, National Assembly members, students and community leaders,” she said. she called on all stakeholders to come forward with suggestions that will improve the legislation.