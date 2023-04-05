BCC deputy mayor donates food stuff to Crab Island ward

By Amadou Jadama

Omar Touray, the Banjul City Council (BCC) deputy mayor and Crab Island Ward councillor Saturday donated 30 50kg bags of sugar worth over D72,000 to residents of his ward.

The beneficiaries include Hardington street, London corner, Box-bar, James Senegal, Wesley, Thomas Street, and the police station in the area.

Speaking at the presentation, Momodou Lamin Bah, the National Assembly member for Banjul North described the donation as timely and worthy of emulation.

He expressed gratitude to councillor Touray for the support and informed the beneficiaries that the donation is apolitical.

“The donation is aimed at supporting you in the month of Ramadan and has nothing with politics. We should appreciate the laudable gesture because it is not easy do away with money,” he said.

He disclosed that the donated sugar will be distributed between Muslims and Christians in the ward.

“This is what we expect from our representatives especially councillors who deal with communities directly,” he said.

Councillor Omar Touray assured the residents of his commitment to continue supporting them whenever the need arises. “I urged you to give me a chance to continue representing you at the council. That way I will be able to continue helping you,” he said. Touray said he has proved himself beyond reasonable doubt that he is competent and capable.

“The will and desire is there to continue representing you and if given a second chance I will be able to accomplish all my projects,” he said.