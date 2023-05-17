Gambia attends Wafu general coordinators training

The regional Wafu Zone A is organising a training for general coordinators in Monrovia, Liberia.

The Gambia Football Federation is represented by Chumbane Faye and Mr Nyawuru Komma.

The training is organised by Wafu zone A under the leadership of its president Lamin Bajo and implemented by its secretariat.

The instructors are provided by the Confederation of African Football.

In football terms, general coordinators are the persons that are ultimately responsible at a match venue for everything that happens before, during and after a football game.