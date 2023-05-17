YOUNG SCORPIONS CAMPING IN MENDOZA

The Gambia U-20 Young Scorpions have started training in the city of Mendoza, Argentina, ahead of the Fifa U-20 World Cup which starts on Saturday.

The delegation of players and officials are lodged at the luxurious Mod Hotels in Mendoza, the base for Group F which also include France, Honduras and South Korea. The team arrived Sunday and held its first training session yesterday.

Forwards Mamin Sanyang, Ebrima Singhateh, Captain Alagie Saine and Modou Lamin Marong have all joined the team from their bases around the world. The team has been issued with its official transport and accorded all protocols to participate in the global stage.

The team will start itS campaign on Monday against Honduras.