Gambia, Brazil agric ministers hold bilateral meeting 

By Omar Bah

The Agriculture Minister, Dr Demba Sabally, recently held a meeting with Brazil’s Agriculture Minister, Dr Wellington, to explore opportunities for collaboration in the agricultural sector.

While specific details of their discussion have not been publicly disclosed, the bilateral meeting held during the just concluded 2nd Brazil/Africa summit on food security, fight against hunger and rural development in Brasilia, focused on sharing expertise, enhancing agricultural productivity, and exploring trade partnerships.

Given Brazil’s strong agricultural sector, the meeting also aimed at leveraging Brazilian experience and technology to support The Gambia’s goals of increasing productivity, food security, and sustainable farming practices.

Minister Sabally said the meeting discussed strengthening partnerships with international agricultural stakeholders to enhance Gambia’s agricultural development and reduce reliance on imports.

“Our discussions also centered on improving our Livestock and crop breeds especially rice. We also discussed capacity building for our researchers in NARI and NSS and support in the area of adaptable technologies,” Minister Sabally who was accompanied by his PS Alhagie Nyangado said.