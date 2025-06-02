Darboe asks UDPians to unite

- Advertisement -

By Fatou Sillah

The leader of the opposition United Democratic Party Ousainu Darboe has called on his party members to uphold unity and discipline, cautioning against actions that could damage the party’s cohesion ahead of the 2026 elections.

Speaking to visiting supporters at his office on Kairaba Avenue over the weekend, Darboe emphasised the importance of solidarity within the party, particularly among the youth. He urged members to refrain from engaging in divisive behaviour, especially on social media platforms.

“Let us speak with one voice — that’s the essence of the United Democratic Party. Let us deepen our unity, not only among ourselves but especially among our youth,” he stated.

Darboe acknowledged that internal disagreements are natural in a large political organisation, but he emphasised the need for mutual respect and constructive engagement.

“In any large group, there will be disagreements and provocations. It’s healthy to have differing views, but it is essential to maintain respect for one another,” he said. “If I don’t agree with your position, that doesn’t mean I should attack you personally or make you feel unworthy.”

The UDP leader warned that personal attacks and internal sabotage ultimately harm the party itself. He cited recent instances of party members targeting Amadou Sanneh, a prominent figure within the UDP, as detrimental to the broader movement.

“If you start something against Amadou Sanneh in an attempt to destroy him, remember — it’s not just Sanneh you’re damaging, it’s the UDP,” he warned.

Darboe encouraged members to resolve conflicts privately rather than airing grievances publicly. He urged supporters to engage in direct dialogue rather than resorting to online criticisms or smear campaigns.

“Anyone who genuinely loves this party should handle matters discreetly. If someone does something wrong, call them privately. Don’t rush to social media or the press,” he said. “We may have different preferences for roles like treasurer or chief fundraiser, but these differences should never lead to character assassination.”

He further advised party supporters to be cautious about their public statements, noting that once something is said or posted online, it can have lasting consequences.

“Be mindful of your words — once spoken or written, even if deleted, they can’t be taken back,” he cautioned.

Addressing growing factionalism within the UDP, Darboe strongly denounced the emergence of internal camps aligned with individual party figures.

“There should be no such thing as Talib’s camp, Yankuba’s camp, or Rohey’s camp. There should only be the UDP camp,” he stated. “Anyone seeking to bring down Talib, Rohey, or Yankuba is ultimately harming the entire party.”

Darboe also expressed concern that external forces may be manipulating internal tensions to weaken the party.

“Some people who once opposed the UDP vehemently are now influencing our own members to turn against one another. Don’t let them use you to fight your own party,” he said. “If you are truly committed to the UDP, you must stop engaging in this behaviour.”

Concluding his remarks, Darboe reaffirmed his confidence in the UDP’s prospects for the 2026 elections.

“Our enemies cannot destroy the UDP. The prayers and sacrifices made for this party are stronger than their schemes,” he declared. “We are preparing the next generation to lead — and I have no doubt, come 2026, the UDP will govern.”

Kerr Fatou