MoBSE orders closure of Brufut daara with skin disease outbreak

By Olimatou Coker

The Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education (MoBSE) on Saturday ordered for the immediate closure of daara Madina Suwaneh, a Quranic school located in near Brufut Heights, after a scabies outbreak there.

In a statement announcing the move, MoBSE said medical examinations of 101 minors at the school confirmed 57 cases of scabies.

“In light of this serious public health issue, the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education has taken immediate and decisive actions to immediately close the daara and relocate the students,” the ministry said.

It also revealed that all students diagnosed with scabies have been referred for urgent medical treatment, while unaffected students have been safely transferred to an alternative Quranic school.

“A joint investigation in close collaboration with the Ministry of Health and the National Coordinators for Madarasa and Majalis Education will be launched to determine the circumstances surrounding the outbreak as well as assess the general living, health, and learning conditions of children across similar centres in the country. To prevent future occurrences and ensure the well-being of all students, MoBSE will engage with associations responsible for Madarasa and Majalis Education in The Gambia to develop and implement minimum standards regulations for all basic and secondary education service providers, to ensure full compliance to protect the health and safety of our children,” the ministry said.