GAMBIA GETS NEW SPORTS POLICY

The Ministry of Youth and Sports yesterday called a validation meeting of stakeholders to finalise the new Gambia National Sports Policy 2024-2034 document. The new policy replaces a previous one which expired since 2019.

The policy is designed to address the evolving needs of the sporting community, ensuring that all stakeholders, from athletes to administrators, have a clear framework guiding their activities as well as to set out comprehensive vision and actionable goals. It also aims to enhance the overall sports infrastructure, promote talent development, and create opportunities for international competitions and recognitions.

Sport Minster Bakary Badjie congratulated the task force and the consultants for coming up with the document which he said is a national product that will provide guidance for the future of the country’s sports. He thanked the Commonwealth Secretariat for funding the development of the policy. He said the forum was necessary to complete the process before it reaches cabinet for formulation.

Professor Mustapha Fanneh, a renowned research specialist, presented the policy to the stakeholders and invited guests and took inputs from diverse views expressed on the policy.

The forum was chaired by deputy PS Musa Mbye He was supervised by PS Madam Yassin Njie who welcomed the stake holders and thanked Minister Badjie for the foresight in seeking funding and initiating the drive to get a new sport policy.

