GAMBIA GO FOR GOLD AT AFRICAN GAMES TODAY

Gina seeks defence of 200m crown

Gambian athletes will take to the tracks today as the track and field events start at the 13th African Games in Ghana.

An impressive contingent drawn mainly from athletes based abroad is in Ghana to run for The Gambia.

The athletes include Gina Bass who will seek to defend her 200 metres title she won in the 2019 Games in Morocco.

Bass arrived in Accra hot foot from France, her current base, from where she travelled across the continent taking part in European indoor championships. The track queen is expected to run in the 100 meters too as well as the women’s relay.

Alongside the much exciting women’s events, The Gambia has great medal potentials too in the men’s sprint events to be anchored by team captain, Adama Jammeh, assisted by Ibrahima Camara and a host of locally based athletes recruited mainly from the recent schools championship.

Coach Mariama Sallah, a former top athlete herself, has set the African Games as a launch pad for a robust programme to gun for medals in the Paris Summer Olympic Games in July.