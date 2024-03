- Advertisement -

By Jessie Ola-Morris

A Gambian athlete in the on-going All African Games has captured the hearts of many followers after a photo of her feeding her daughter emerged.

Sainabou Tambedou, a nursing mother, who plays for the Gambian volleyball team aside from being a mother, and an athlete, is also a policewoman. Her dedication to both her career and her responsibilities as a mother has been praised by many followers and captured the hearts of many.