Young Scorpions, Judo team bow out

The Gambia U-20 footballers exited the African Games after finishing at the bottom of their group, which include Benin, Congo and host Ghana.

The Young Scorpions drew Benin 0-0, lost to Ghana 3-1 and Congo 2-1 in the final match. This is the worst outing for the team led by Coach Abdoulie Bojang who previously guided the team to Wafu and the African championships and qualifying for the World Cup, which was called off.

Judo

Following defeats to Koga Paziaud and Apaye Gibba on Friday, The Gambia’s only medal hope in judo Abdou Rahman Ceesay, has also been knocked out. He lost to current Africa Number No 2 Hazem Ali of Egypt in the -90kg category on Saturday.

The Gambia National Olympic Committee thanked the entire members of the judo team, Koga Paziaud, Apaye Gibba and Abdou Rahman Ceesay for representing The Gambia in the 13th African Games.

“Attention now shifts to the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics with fingers crossed for many athletes taking part in the global multi-sport event including Faye Njie who just returned from injury,” the GNOC said.

