GAMBIA PICKS SQUAD FOR PORTURGAL CAMPING

Gambia national team Coach Tom Saintfiet on Friday announced the final list for his squad to a training camp in Portugal scheduled for the 5th to 13th October.

The selected players are from the 40 provisionally named two weeks ago, now trimmed to 25. The team will spend ten days at the South of Portugal where the Gambia will play two international friendly matches against Congo (Brazzaville) slated for 9th October and Guinea on 13th October 2020, both matches to be played at the tourist resort of Algarve.

Saintfiet will use the warm up to prepare the Scorpions for the resumption of Afcon qualifiers next month when the Gambia as Group D leaders will take on Gabon in a two-legged tie.

Final list of players

Sheikh Sibi (Virtus Verona, Italy GK Baboucarr Gaye (Rot Weiss Koblenz, Germany)GK Salifu Senghore (FC Lahti, Finland) GK Pa Modou Jagne (Switzerland) LB Robin Utseth Björnholm-Jatta (Stjördals Blink IL,

Norway)LB/CB/RB

Noah Sonko Sundberg (FK Östersunds,Sweden)CB/LB Omar Colley (Sampdoria, Italy)CB Buba Sanneh (Anderlecht, Belgium)CB Sulayman Bojang (Saprsborg 09, Norway)RB/Wing Sheriff Sinyan (Molde FK, Norway)CB/DM Maudo Jarjué (Austria Wien, Austria)CB/RB/DM Dawda Ngum (BK Bronshoj, Denmark)RB/DM Sulayman Marreh (AA Gent, Belgium)CM Alasana Manneh (Gornik Zabrze, Poland)CM Sainey Njie (DAC Dunajská Streda, Slovakia)DM Ebrima Colley (Hellas Verona, Italy)Wing/AM Musa Barrow (FC Bologna, Italy)Wing/CS Musa Juwara (FC Bologna, Italy)Wing Steve Trawally (Ajman Club, UAE)Wing/CS Abdoulie Sanyang (Beerschot, Belgium)Wing Assan Ceesay (FC Zürich, Switzerland)CS Nuha Marong Krubally (Granada, Spain)CS Modou Jobe (Jeddah FC, Saudi Arabia) DOUBTFUL NO VISA YET

Ebrima Sohna (FC Mosta, Malta)DOUBTFUL NO VISA YET

Muhammed Badamosi (FUS Rabat, Morocco) DOUBTFUL NO VISA YET

The GFF however regrets to inform the general public that due to travel restrictions amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, Portuguese visas could not be secured for some back room staff members such as Assistant Coach Alagie Sarr, Team Manager Ousman (Cho) Drammeh, Team Doctor Pa Landing Jarju, Fitness and Conditioning analyst Riedoh Berdien, Kits Manager Mustapha Kassama and Goal Keeper Trainer Alagie Marong.

Nonetheless, the team would be accompanied by the following back room staff; some of whom would serve dual purposes in place of substantive officials who could not secure visas to Portugal.

Staff

Lang Tombong Tamba Head of Delegation/3rd Vice President GFF

Tom Saintfiet Head Coach Belgium Lamin M. Jassey Team Manager/General Secretary GFF Gambia

Jo Stock Goalkeeper Coach Germany Daniele Caleca Fitness & Conditioning Coach Italy Tom Mertens Physio Belgium Joppe Vermeulen Physio Belgium Robby Echelmeyer Kit Manager Germany