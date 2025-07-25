Gambia reaffirms support for Morocco’s autonomy plan for Western Sahara

- Advertisement -

The Gambia’s Foreign Affairs Minister Sering Modou Njie reiterated the country’s support for Morocco’s Autonomy Plan as a credible plan to end the dispute over Western Sahara.

“This is the position of The Gambia and all Gambians. We will continue to promote and stand ready to support the Moroccan autonomy plan. We believe this is a credible plan,” Minister Njie said in Rabat yesterday.

He made his remarks following his meeting with his Moroccan counterpart Nasser Bourita, where he reaffirmed his country’s readiness to continue to support the Moroccan initiative.

The Gambia has been among the staunch supporters of Morocco’s territorial integrity. The country further reflected this full support and recognition in January 2020, when it opened a general consulate in Moroccan controlled Western Sahara city of Dakhla.

Dakhla and Laayoune host over 30 consulates from African, Caribbean, and Arab countries, all of whom have voiced their explicit support for Morocco’s sovereignty over its southern provinces in Western Sahara throughout the years.