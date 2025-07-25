Gambian MP leads charge in demanding reparations for slavery, colonialism, exploitation at Pan-African Parliament

- Advertisement -

African legislators meeting in Midrand, South Africa, have made a united call for reparations from former colonial masters demanding justice for slavery, colonialism and decades of economic exploitation.

Speaking during the 5th Ordinary Session of the Pan-African Parliament (PAP), members urged Western nations to acknowledge the historical injustices committed against the African people and offer compensation through financial reparations, return of looted artefacts, and legal redress.

Sulayman Saho from The Gambia described the trans-Atlantic slave trade as a “holocaust”, stating that it led to the deaths of millions of Africans and disrupted the continent’s development and dignity.

“In addition to paying reparations, the looted resources that were taken to England must be returned, and there should be a court system to start the trials,” he said. He praised the government of Benin for securing the return of stolen artefacts, calling it a model for other nations.

Kenyan Senator Danson Mungatana called for litigation to compel reparations. He cited the 2019 case filed by five Mau Mau veterans in Britain, which highlighted sexual violence against women and children, loss of property, and other atrocities during the colonial era.

“In Namibia, the Herero community also went to court, claiming that 80,000 of their people were killed by German colonisers,” he added. Mungatana urged the Pan African Parliament to adopt a collective position to encourage court actions. He said only legal processes can force reparations to happen in Africa.

Mamello Phoko of Lesotho questioned how Africans can reclaim their cultural identity in the wake of colonial destruction. “We are lost in the culture of the people who colonised us,” she said. “Everything that was taken from Africans must be given back. Whatever you took from a man, you have to return it.”

Ugandan MP Nsamba Patrick emphasised that reparations are not a request but a right. “Reparations are not a favour. They are a legal and moral right that African people must demand,” he said. Nsamba urged the PAP to define the key injustices and calculate their economic value. “We must know the cost of slave trade and the injustices so that when we talk about reparations we know what must be refunded,” he argued.

However, he also warned against hypocrisy among African leaders. “We cannot demand reparations for colonial injustices while we continue to abuse our own citizens. Many African leaders abduct, imprison, and even kill opponents. That undermines our moral authority,” he said. He further criticised corruption and misuse of aid.

“Multinationals are exploiting us because of the corruption of our leaders. They send money to build roads, but it ends up in the pockets of those who lead us,” he said.

The Pan-African Parliament is sitting from 21st to 31st July 2025 under the African Union theme of the year 2025: “Justice for Africans and Persons of African Descent Through Reparations.”