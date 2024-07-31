GAMBIA SCOOPS 11 MEDALS ATAFRICAN KUNFU CHAMPIONSHIP

- Advertisement -

The Gambian team to the African junior and youth Kung- Fu -Wushu championship in Dakar, is back, after a successful participation.

The 23 man- delegation of athletes and officials won 16 medals, 5 bronze and 11 silver in several categories.

The team was also presented a prestigious trophy and gold-plated medal for good performance and participation in the championship.

Apart from the successful gains by the 16 fighters, the 7 officials also played officiating duties at the championship winning admiration for a good job.

Lamin Drammeh, technical director and his assistant Saidou Faal said the performance of the team surpassed expectation with athletes reaching the podium 16 times and coming second 11 times. “This is no mean feat by all standards,” Drammeh said.

He added: Regrettably the teams’ participation was funded sorely from the shoe string budget of the Gambia Kung-Fu-Whusu Federation.

“We could not secure funding from the ministry of sports and had to fend for ourselves to pay transport, lodging and a token allowance to our officials and athletes. We are happy that everyone performed with passion and love for country.”