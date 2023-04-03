GAMBIA SET FOR CAF SCHOOLS CHAMPIONSHIP

Gambia and Wafu Zone A’s representative in the inaugural CAF Pan-African Schools Football Championship ScanAid is finalising technical preparations ahead of the commencement of the tournament slated for the 5th to 8th April 2023.

The Brufut- based Scan Aid girls left yesterday for Durban via Dakar to take part. The Gambian team will be hoping to build on their triumphant campaign in Cape Verde, where they finished as Zone A champions, earning a ticket to the Africa Schools’ Cup of Nations.

Meanwhile, the draw for the group stage will be held today, 3rd April,with Scan Aid among eight schools competing. The teams will be drawn into two groups. Group A will consist of three teams while the remaining four teams will occupy Group B, with the top two from each group making it to the semi-finals. The matches will be hosted in the King Zwelithini Stadium in Umlazi, South of Durban.

The Gambian delegation is headed by the GFF Technical Director Mr Sang John Ndong.

Below is the full delegation

Awa Mendy

Fatou Njie

Aja Fatou Darboe

Aminata Njie

Yassin Manneh

Sirrey Sillah

Kaddy Camara

Ngoneh Sanneh

Fatou Ceesay

Isatou Buwaro

Sally Jatta

Isatou Jallow

Matty Jarju

Ramatoulie Jagne