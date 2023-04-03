Barrow dedicates goal to Mihajlovic’s family in Bologna’s win over Udinese

Musa Barrow scored his third goal of the season during Bologna’s 3-0 win over Udinese in the early Serie A kick-off on Sunday afternoon and went on to dedicate his strike to the family of the late Sinisa Mihajlovic.

Musa’s strike was Thiago Motta’s side’s third of the afternoon, guiding the ball into the bottom corner with a bending first time effort, rounding off an impressive build-up, which involved six of the Rossoblu’s outfield players.

Speaking to the media after the game, Barrow took the opportunity to pay tribute to Mihajlovic, who brought the Gambia international to the club in January, 2020.

Barrow told the cameras: “I want to dedicate it to Mihajlovic’s family, I really loved the coach. “I’m very happy, above all because I got back to scoring and helped the team win. I miss scoring consistently, when the goals don’t come you have to keep working. Europe? Let’s think game by game, we’ll see at the end of the season.”

Thanks to Barrow and his teammates’ efforts, Bologna retained their eighth place standing in the Serie A table and are just four points shy of Juventus in seventh.