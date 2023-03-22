GAMBIA SET FOR MAIDEN CAF SCHOOLS CHAMPIONSHIP FINALS

The finals of the first ever African School football championship will take place in Durban, South Africa, from 5 to 8 April. The Gambia, as champions of Wafu Zone A in the girls’ category, will take part alongside champions of other zones in Africa.

The Gambia’s representative is Brufut based ScanAid International School girls’ team which won the West African Zone A football championship to qualify for this continental show piece.

Durban, South Africa will host this inaugural much- anticipated African Schools Football Championship Continental Final phase at King Zwelithini Stadium from 05-08 April 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

In this maiden edition, a historic and first of its kind, over 44 000 boys and girls in 41 African countries under the age of 15 participated not only to compete on the field but to be empowered through a number of programmes aimed at capacity building.

This final phase in Durban next month is a culmination of a journey that started with schools’ competitions at national level and then zonal level.

The continental phase of the competition will see some of the greatest talents as the zones’ winning schools compete for the ultimate prize in what is expected to be a weekend of festivities in KwaZulu-Natal, Durban. The final will be played on Saturday, 08 April 2023.

CAF General Secretary, Véron Mosengo-Omba commented: “We are excited to reach this state and to see what started as a vision being implemented and benefiting the young people in Africa. It is history in the making. The CAF African Schools Football Championship is very important to CAF, it is important to Africa, and it is very important to CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe. For the first time, CAF is not just talking about developing the youth, but we are investing in a tangible way to the future of Africa. We are giving hope, we are giving a platform.”

On the final in Durban, Mosengo-Omba added: “Following extensive consultation that also included inviting Member Associations to submit applications to host, South Africa’s Durban was given the go-ahead. We have a lot of confidence that we will work together with SAFA, with South African Government and KwaZulu Natal to ensure that this is a success.”

Prize money: